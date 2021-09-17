Ms. Eva Corene Thornton, 91, of Athens, Ala., died Sept. 13, 2021, in that city.
Ms. Thornton was born Nov. 3, 1929, in Limestone County, Ala. She was a member of Parkview Baptist Church. She volunteered at the Senior Citizen Center in Ardmore, enjoyed all activities at Athens/Limestone Health Facility and loved children.
She is preceded in death by parents, Vadis Thornton and Ruth Malone Thornton; sister Margie Birdwell and husband Walter; brothers, Curtis Thornton, William Thornton; and niece Susan Birdwell Johnson.
Graveside services will be Saturday, Sept. 18, at Bottoms Cemetery in Athens, Ala., with Jamie Mitchell officiating.
Survivors include sisters, Josephine Solomon and husband Frank, Barbara Birdsong and husband Benny, Ann Patterson; sister-in-law Martha Thornton; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
