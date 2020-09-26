Mrs. Eva Irene Coombs Carter, 76, of Pulaski died Sept. 25, 2020, at NHC, Pulaski.
Mrs. Carter was born Jan. 30, 1944, in Sutton, W.Va., and was a sweet, loving and kind person to all. She was a member of West Madison Street Church of Christ, pace car club and the Elkton Homemakers club. She loved children, working in her flowers and worked in the delicatessen at Pulaski Wal-Mart when they first came here. She is preceded in death by husband Robert Orville Carter; parents, Boyd and Doris Brady Coombs; and siblings, Jim Coombs, Carol Freeman, Gene Coombs, Bud Coombs, Glen Coombs, Burnell Coombs, Charles Coombs, Kate Hoover and Pauline Rhodes.
Visitation will be Tuesday, Sept. 29, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. with Bob Vick officiating. Burial will be in Maplewood Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice.
Survivors include son Ed Carter and wife Tammy Marie of Pulaski and sister Susan Moore of West Virginia.
