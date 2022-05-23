Mrs. Evelyn L. Couch, 84, of Grand Blanc, Mich., died May 19, 2022, at Ascension Genesys Hospital in that city.
Mrs. Couch was born July 27, 1937, in Prospect. On March 5, 1960, she married Kenneth Couch. She was a member of Bristol Road Church of Christ. She is preceded in death by husband Kenneth Couch; parents, Roy and Louise Birdsong Cunningham; grandson Zackery Couch and two brothers.
Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, May 24, at Swartz Funeral Home, 1225 W. Hill Rd., Flint, Mich.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 25, at Bristol Road Church of Christ, G-1315 W. Bristol Rd., Flint, Mich. with Min. Rigel Dawson officiating. Burial was in Evergreen Cemetery.
Survivors include children, Debbie Mickus and husband Jason, Micki Linn and husband Ron, Ken Couch and wife Tina, Amy Rodgers and husband Tony; grandchildren, Eric Armbruster and wife Lisa, Amanda Armbruster, Anthony Mickus and wife Danielle, Austin Mickus, Hollie Couch, Thomas Rodgers; great-grandchildren, Harper Armbruster, Benjamin Mickus; brothers, Gene Cunningham, Larry Cunningham and wife Sharon; sister Linda Gibson; and many nieces, nephews and close special friends.
