Mrs. Evelyn Ruth Sands, 89, of Fayetteville died May 6, 2023, at her residence.
Mrs. Sands was born April 14, 1934, and was a native of Giles County. She was an avid reader and an accomplished writer and artist. She loved to cook for her family and friends and demonstrated her Christian faith through love and food. She is preceded in death by husband of 50 years William C. Sands; parents, Roy C. and Willie B. Booker Smith; brother Glenn Paul Smith; and sisters, Frances Smith Holley, Betty Smith Evans and Virginia Gale Smith.
Per her request, no services are scheduled. Lynchburg Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to a charity of your choice.
Survivors include daughter Laura Roland and William Lee of Fayetteville; brothers, Roy C. Smith and wife Darlene of Lebanon, Jerry Smith of Ohio; sister Margo Palmer of Smyrna; grandchildren, Sarah Naomi Muller and husband Jeff of Pulaski, Abigail Glynn Drew of Franklin, John Glenn Drew and fiancee Ashlynn Bailey of Fayetteville; great-grandson Llewyn Muller; and a “chosen” daughter Cindy Rose Allen and husband David of Leoma.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.