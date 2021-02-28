Infant Everleigh Sophia Taylor, 5 months, died Feb. 26, 2021, at STRHS Pulaski.
The baby was born Sept. 21, 2020, in Fayetteville. She is preceded in death by great-grandmothers, Brenda Appleton, Odell Smith Taylor; and great-grandfather Doug Collins.
Visitation will be 3-5 p.m. Wednesday, March 3, at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Funeral services will begin at 5 p.m. with Stoney Luna officiating.
Survivors include parents, Matt Taylor and Alyssa Collins of Pulaski; siblings, Dahlton Taylor, Emily Taylor, Abrielle Taylor, Adlee Taylor; grandparents, Tracy and Serina Luna of Elkton, Kristie Collins of Florida; Sheri Holt, Obra and Deborah Taylor, all of Pulaski; and several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
To plant a tree in memory of Everleigh Taylor as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
