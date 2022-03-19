Mr. Ewell E. Franklin, 86, of Pulaski died March 18, 2022, at NHC, Pulaski.
Mr. Franklin was born March 15, 1936, in Lawrenceburg. He managed A&P Grocery Store in Pulaski for 20 years, then was the owner of Big Chief Market in Lawrenceburg for 30 years. He was a member of First Baptist Church and a Mason for 51 years with Lodge #655 in Loretto. He is preceded in death by wife Reba Todd Franklin; parents, Milton and Mary Fisher Franklin; daughter Susan Franklin Dunavant; and grandchildren, Robbin Russell and Alicia Dunavant.
Visitation will be Monday, March 21, from 4-7 p.m. at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Funeral services will be Tuesday, March 22, at 2 p.m. Burial will follow in Giles Memory Gardens.
Survivors include daughter Shiela Russell and husband Bobby of Pulaski; son Sam Franklin and wife Deanna of South Carolina; grandchildren, Bobbie Foster, Philip Dunavant and wife Kelli, Bryan Russell and wife Charlene, Landry Franklin, Slyer Franklin; 14 great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; sister Betty Williams and husband Ralph of Leoma; and several nieces and nephews.
