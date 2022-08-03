Mrs. Fannie Sue Maultsby Thornton, 89, of Goodspring died July 27, 2022, at her home.
Mrs. Thornton was born June 6, 1933, the youngest of 11 children, and was raised in the Bodenham community. In 1953, after a short residency in Nashville, she moved to Louisville, Ky., where she met the love of her life, Charlie Will Thornton Sr. After a brief engagement of one week, they eloped to Iuka, Miss., and were married Nov. 21, 1953. In 1957, they purchased the Thornton family farm in Goodspring, and relocated in 1961 to raise their four children. She worked at Lee Mar Shirt Factory for many years and later retired from W. E. Stephens. She was a member of Pleasant Ridge United Methodist Church and enjoyed traveling, making quilts, embroidering, mowing the yard, cooking and watching her favorite TV shows, “America Says” and “Family Feud.” Her grandchildren always brought a great joy to her life. She is preceded in death by husband of 64 years Charlie Will Thornton Sr.; parents, William George and Minnie Naomi Frank Maultsby; siblings, Fate Maultsby, Clara Thornton, Bill Maultsby, Johnny Maultsby, Joe Maultsby, Sadie Byrd, Ruby Byrd, Eddie Lee Maultsby, Lizzie Mae Haywood; granddaughter Amanda Banks Horsewood; and several great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were July 29 at Pleasant Ridge United Methodist Church. Burial was in Pleasant Ridge United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Carr & Erwin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangments.
Survivors include children, Pam Thornton Scott and husband Tim of Goodspring, Renee Thornton Chisholm and husband Patrick of Youngsville, N.C., Judy Thornton Long and husband Tommy of Lester, Ala., Chuck Thornton and wife Amy of Dyer; grandchildren, Billy Long of Athens, Ala., Eric Goolsby and wife Heather of Wake Forest, N.C., Kyle Goolsby of Raleigh, N.C., Sarah Catherine Thornton of Nashville, Siler Thornton of Dyer, Timothy Scott and wife Jeanette of Goodspring; six great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; sister-in-law Evelyn Thornton of Goodspring; special friends, Joe and Carol Townsend of Anderson, Ala.; caregivers, Pat Comer, Michelle Glover, Crystal Mosley, Lori Townsend; and her most loyal and faithful dog Pokie.
