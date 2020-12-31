Mr. Farrell McKinney, 82, of Pulaski died Dec. 27, 2020, in that city.
Mr. McKinney was born May 21, 1938, near Frankewing. He loved his family and the many friendships he made over the years and was a member and sang in the choir at First Presbyterian Church. He frequented the Giles County Impact Center, the Senior Citizen Center and the library. He loved music and had a huge CD collection which he enjoyed listening to each day. He especially liked songs from the 50s and 60s and could quote the lyrics from most of them word for word. He liked to watch his judge shows and loved the Tennessee Volunteers and the Tennessee Titans. Known all over town for his warm smile and friendly disposition, he will be sorely missed by all. He is preceded in death by parents, Gaylon Grady and Pauline Hardy McKinney; and brother-in-law Jim Lester.
Graveside services were Dec. 29 at Maplewood Cemetery.
Carr & Erwin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Pulaski, 202 S. Second St., Pulaski, TN 38478; Giles County Public Library, 122 S. Second St., Pulaski, TN 38478; or Giles County Senior Citizens, 100 Senior Citizen Drive, Pulaski, TN 38478.
Survivors include sisters, Emogene Lester of Columbia, Gaylia McKinney of Pulaski; brothers, Paul McKinney and wife Janice of Pisgah, Worley McKinney of Beech Hill; nieces and nephews, Margie McKinney-Dean of Pisgah, Gay Carole Wagner and husband David of Dyersburg, Carley Lester of Gray, Martin McKinney and wife Kim of Clinton; four great-nieces and great-nephews; several cousins and friends; special friend Brenda; the staff at PDI; housemate John; and all the caregivers at the Patrick Street House.
