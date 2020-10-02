Mrs. Faye Crabtree, 61, died Sept. 29, 2020, at her home.
Mrs. Crabtree was born Jan. 17, 1959, in Pulaski. She is preceded in death by parents, Billy and Mary Elizabeth Woodard Blade; grandmother Viola Woodard; and brother Barry Blade.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at Gatlin Cemetery.
Carr & Erwin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to Giles County Second Harvest Food Bank, P.O. Box 306172, Nashville, TN, 37230-6172, secondharvestmidtn.org/urgent; Giles County Humane Association, P.O. Box 237, Pulaski, TN, 38478; or Gatlin Cemetery, F&N, 26327 Main St., Ardmore, TN 38449.
Survivors include husband Rex Crabtree of the Conway Community; daughters, Candice Yant and husband Daniel of Huntsville, Ala., Kayla Bragg and husband Kevin of Helena, Mont.; sisters, Pam Rank of Pulaski, Gayle Blade, Ann Tipton, both of Elkton; grandchildren, Levi Yant, Everett Yant; grand-dogs, Milo, Kate, Tamu; and her beagle Duke (her boy).
