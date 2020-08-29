Ms. Faye Daniel Peoples, 81, of Goodspring died Aug. 27, 2020.
Ms. Peoples was born Oct. 8, 1938, in Evensville. She was a member of Shores Baptist Church. She retired from KFC after 30+ years. She loved her children and grandchildren and enjoyed working in her flowers. She is preceded in death by parents, Albert and Mona Dunn Daniel; brothers, Carl Daniel, Lonnie Daniel, Wayne Daniel, Dewey Daniel, Keith Daniel; sister Florence McConkey; and grandson Joshua Peoples.
Visitation will be tomorrow (Sunday) from 1-3 p.m. at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home. Funeral services will begin at 3 p.m. Burial will follow in Shores Cemetery.
Survivors include children, Joe Carey of Virginia, Roger Dale Carey and wife Sheila of Taylorsville, Miss., Lesa Watkins of Nashville, Joel Peoples and wife Tina of Raleigh, Miss., Sam Peoples, Bob Peoples and wife Sheree, all of Goodspring, Dan Peoples of Lewisburg; grandchildren, Krystal Wright and husband Mutaqui, Nathan Watkins, Stephanie Watkins, Michael Carey and wife Kayla, Starla Littrell, Kaytlin Easterling and husband Garrick, Jason Carey, Cody Peoples, Jacob Peoples, Ben Peoples; 11 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
