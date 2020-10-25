Ms. Faye Lynn McNeese, 81, died Oct. 22, 2020.
Ms. McNeese was born Dec. 7, 1938. An only child, she was raised in Bunker Hill, graduating high school in Elkton. She dedicated almost half her life, contently working at Fafnir Bearing/Timken up until the age of 72, only to retire in order to continue caring for her mother who lived to see 101 years of life. She was an active member of St. Andrew Memorial UMC. To know her was to love her. She loved the Lord and drew her strength from Him. She adored her only son. He gifted her with the love of a grandchild who, she said, kept her young. She also enjoyed life with her “golden girl” group, forming lifelong friendship bonds that even death can’t break. She dedicated her life to serving others, and was always so thoughtful and giving. She is preceded in death by parents, Thurman and Willie Mae Coggin.
Visitation will be Sunday, Oct. 25, from noon-2 p.m. at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. Burial will follow at Giles Memory Gardens.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Andrew Memorial UMC, 831 Mill St., Pulaski, TN 38478.
Survivors include cherished son Todd McNeese and wife Sara; most prized possession, granddaughter Madalyn Conner McNeese; aunt Rachel Turner; and cousins, Carolyn Burtner, Barry Turner, Susan Mitchell, Dudley Mitchell, JoAnn Martin and Randy Ranck.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.