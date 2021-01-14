Mrs. Faye Ola McClain, 90, of Pulaski died Jan. 8, 2021, at Ivy Crest.
Mrs. McClain was born June 25, 1930, in Pulaski, and served in the United States Army. She is preceded in death by parents, Robert Taylor and Vera Lee Phelps Hewgley; husband Harvey McClain; son Stephen McClain; brothers, Ferrell Hewgley, Elbert Hewgley, Kenneth Hewgley, Austin Gilbert Hewgley, Robert Hewgley; and sisters, Elise Hewgley, Lee Harwell and Geneva Clements.
Visitation will be Friday, Jan. 15, from 10-11 a.m. at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Maplewood Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the Giles County Veterans Alliance, P.O. Box 1071, Pulaski, TN, 38478.
Survivors include grandson Steve McClain and wife Melissa of Ohio; brother Mark Hewgley of Pulaski; sister Lucille Warren of Lynchburg; and great-grandchild McKenzie McClain.
