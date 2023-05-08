Mrs. Fayla Joyce Ussery, 81, of Pulaski died May 6, 2023.
Mrs. Ussery was born March 8, 1942. She enjoyed being with family and friends more than anything. She was the owner of Hilltop Market in Anthony Hill for 18 years. She always kept in touch with the friends she made at the store; she loved visiting and talking on the phone with them. She also loved all of her friends and neighbors in Campbellsville, where she would sit and talk for hours at the store. She is preceded in death by husband Frank Ussery; son Thomas Ussery; and parents, Marion and Iva Craig.
Visitation will be Wednesday, May 10, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. Burial will be in Maplewood Cemetery.
Survivors include son Bobby Ussery and wife Christine of Spring Hill; grandsons, Bobby Ussery, Spencer Ussery and wife Laura, Warner Ussery, all of Spring Hill; brother Wayne Craig of Pulaski; sister Frances Sands of Niceville, Fla.; and several brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.