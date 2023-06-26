Mr. Ferril Wesley (Wes) Haddaway, 77, of Pulaski died June 26, 2023.
Mr. Haddaway was born Nov. 21, 1945, in Baltimore, Md., and was a loving husband, brother and brother-in-law. He served his country in the U.S. Navy for four years. He was a well-known singer-songwriter associated with the oil fields under the name of Wes St. Jon, with his No. 1 hit being “The Story of Derrick Man, Tool Pusher, Roustabout, Roughneck, Driller and a Company Man.” He was an antique collector who enjoyed restoring lamps and frames. He was a handyman and loved remodeling. He worked for 25 years restoring the Brick Mule Sale Barn, which now serves as The Pulaski Mule Co. Event Center. He is preceded in death by parents, George Vincent and Ella Haddaway.
Celebration of life services will be held at a later date. Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include wife of 52 years Faye Haddaway of Pulaski; sisters, Patricia Roe of Easton, Md., Lynn Haddaway of Tilghman Island, Md.; brother Paul Haddaway of Easton, Md.; brother-in-law Thomas Palmer and wife Teri of Hurluck, Md.; sisters-in-law, Deborah Case and husband Tim of Easton, Md., Donna Moore of Fairplay, Md.; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
