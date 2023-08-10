Mr. Ferril Wesley (Wes) Haddaway, 77, of Pulaski died June 26, 2023.
Mr. Haddaway was born Nov. 21, 1945, in Baltimore, Md., and was a loving husband, brother and brother-in-law. He served his country in the U.S. Navy for four years. He was a well-known singer/songwriter associated with the oil fields under the name of Wes St. Jon. He was an antique collector who enjoyed restoring lamps and frames. He had a handyman business and loved remodeling and restoration. He worked for 25 years restoring the Brick Mule Sale Barn, which now serves as The Pulaski Mule Co. Event Center. He is preceded in death by parents, George Vincent and Ella Haddaway.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m.-noon Saturday, Aug. 19, at Tilghman United Methodist Church in Tilghman Island, Md. Memorial services will be from noon-1 p.m., followed by a reception.
Celebration of life services will be held Saturday, Sept. 16, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Pulaski Mule Co. Event Center in Pulaski.
Memorial donations may be made to Tilghman United Methodist Church, 5731 Black Walnut Point Road, Tilghman Island, MD 21671.
Survivors include wife of 52 years Faye Palmer Haddaway of Pulaski; sisters, Patricia Roe of Easton, Md., Lynn Haddaway of Tilghman Island, Md.; brother Paul Haddaway and wife Juanita of Easton, Md.; brother-in-law Thomas Palmer and wife Terri of Hurlock, Md.; sisters-in-law, Deborah Case and husband Tim of Easton, Md., Donna Moore of Fairplay, Md.; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
