Mrs. Florence Virginia Burge Hickman, 80, of Lynnville died Oct. 26, 2021, at Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia.
Mrs. Hickman was born Sept. 16, 1941, in Williamson County, and was a loving mother, grandmother and extremely loving caregiver. She married Rayburn Jerry Hickman Dec. 25, 1960, and they spent nearly 57 years together, prior to his death in 2017. She was a retired private caregiver and a member of Lynnville United Methodist Church. In addition to her husband, she is preceded in death by parents, Newman Cannon Burge and Violo Sweeney Burge; and 11 brothers and sisters.
Visitation will be today (Thursday) from 4-8 p.m. at Oakes and Nichols Funeral Home in Columbia.
Graveside services will be at noon Friday, Oct. 29, at Gibsonville Cemetery with the Rev. Chris Blalock officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to Gibsonville Cemetery, 1148 Parrish Hollow Road, Lynnville, TN 38472.
Survivors include sons, Mickey Hickman and wife Deidra, Dewayne Terry Hickman and wife Tina, Randall Lee Hickman and wife Brittney, all of Lynnville; sisters, Lanelle Roberts of Lewisburg, Patricia Burge Ambrose of Lynnville; 12 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
