Mrs. Florine Elizabeth Ellis, 79, of Ardmore, Tenn., died Jan. 19, 2021, at her home.
Mrs. Ellis was born Aug. 19, 1941, in Tallahassee, Fla. She is preceded in death by parents, Lawrence and Maddie Ruth Carroll Womble; and daughter Lori Stalvey.
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21, at Gatlin Cemetery in Ardmore, Ala., with Cleabron Pullum officiating.
Ardmore Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include husband T.J. Ellis of Ardmore, Tenn.; daughter Tammy Wilburn and husband Ray of Ardmore, Tenn.; brothers, Chris Womble and wife Paula of Ardmore, Ala., Gary Womble and wife Denice, Greg Womble and wife Alice, all of Sarasota, Fla.; grandchildren, Cody Wilburn and wife Leigh Ann, Jessey Wilburn and wife Tiffany, Justin Stephens and wife Christy, Brent Stephens and wife Samantha; and nine great-grandchildren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.