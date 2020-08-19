Mr. Floyd Thomas Banks, 74, of Pulaski died Aug. 18, 2020, at his residence.
Mr. Banks was born April 21, 1946, in Centerville and was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He was employed with Stanley Tools for 27 years and with Gateway Tires for 12 and-one-half years. He was a member of East Hill Church of Christ and enjoyed woodworking, piddling and fixing things. He is preceded in death by parents, Floyd Banks and Bertha Carpenter Childress; and brother Randall Banks.
Funeral services were Aug. 19 at Pleasant Hill Methodist Church with Mark Johnson officiating. Burial was in Pleasant Hill Cemetery.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include wife of 51 years Joyce Southerland Banks of Pulaski; daughter Diane Harwell of Pulaski; sons, David Banks, Jeff Banks, both of Pulaski; grandchildren, Kelsi Karoly, Abbi Harwell, Kevin Banks, Gracie Banks, Bella Harwell; great-grandchildren, Savannah Banks, Phillip Thomas Karoly; brothers, Gary Banks, Joe Glenn Banks, Jerry Banks, all of Pulaski; sister Betty Malone and husband James of Goodspring; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
