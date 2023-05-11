Mr. Foster Floyd Norwood, 85, of Goodspring died May 8, 2023.
Mr. Norwood was born April 6, 1938, and was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was a Sunday school teacher at New Zion Baptist Church and enjoyed doing missionary work. He served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War. He was a big UT Vols football fan. He is preceded in death by parents, Bartow and Myrtle Norwood; two sisters; six brothers; and grandson David Shelton.
Visitation will be Friday, May 12, from 1-2 p.m. at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. Burial will be in Shores Memory Gardens in Goodspring.
Memorial donations may be made to Shores Memory Gardens.
Survivors include wife of 35 years Lavell Nave Norwood; sons, Farrell Norwood, Mark Norwood; daughter Kerry White and husband Jack; stepson Mickey Shelton; stepdaughter Lorie Williams and husband David; sister Mary Edna Garrett; eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
