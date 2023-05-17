Mrs. Frances Abernathy Derryberry, 92, of Pulaski died May 14, 2023, at NHC, Pulaski.
Mrs. Derryberry was born Feb. 21, 1931, in Pulaski and was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a teacher for 33 years at Bodenham and Pulaski. She played basketball for Bodenham. She loved plants, gardening, basketball and watching birds, especially hummingbirds. She helped with the 4-H Club. She was a member of Choates Creek United Methodist Church. She is preceded in death by husband of 62 years Gwyn Derryberry; parents, Charles Butler and Rachel Gulley Abernathy; brothers, Bud Abernathy, Jack Abernathy, Andy Abernathy; and sisters, Sue Abernathy, Betty Arnold, Mattie Abernathy, Rachel Luna and Alice Smith.
Visitation will be Saturday, May 20, from 1-4 p.m. at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 21, at Choates Creek United Methodist Church with Ray McDonald and Linette Flood officiating. Burial will follow in Choates Creek Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Choates Creek UMC, c/o Connie Campbell, 19034 Highway 64 West, Pulaski, TN 38478; or Choates Creek Cemetery, c/o Doran Johnson, 118 Powder Mill Hill Lane, Lawrenceburg, TN 38464.
Survivors include sons, Bert Derryberry and wife Joan of Somerville, Ala., David Wade Derryberry and wife Sally of Pulaski; granddaughter Rashelle Derryberry and wife Chelsea of Pulaski; grandsons, Christopher Derryberry of Pulaski, Joel T. Sandlin III and wife Leetha, Jason Ross Sandlin and wife Mellisa, all of Decatur, Ala.; great-grandchildren, Tyler Sandlin and wife Christa, Eli Sandlin, Emily Sandlin, Sloane Derryberry; great-great grandchildren, Case Sandlin, Avaline Sandlin, Axel Cook; and several nieces and nephews.
