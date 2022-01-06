Mrs. Frances Christine Elias Traylor, 82, of Nashville died Oct. 17, 2021, at Alive Hospice.
Mrs. Traylor was born Jan. 3, 1939, in Lynnville. She was a graduate of Robert B. Jones High School in Lynnville, and attended Peabody Teachers College. She was elected as a candidate for Giles County Beauty Queen. She was funny and had a brilliant sense of humor. She was very resourceful in her knowledge base and always knew what to do in most all circumstances and had an inquisitive mind and always did her research. Being able to help others always brought joy to her. She enjoyed cooking, shopping and going to the library. She loved doing things for those in need and had many friends at work and in the community. She loved playing the piano and one of her favorite songs she always played was Under the Double Eagle. She is preceded in death by husband Elwood Dean Traylor, PhD; parents, Akemore and Doris Barlar Elias; brother Ronald Elias; and sisters, Glenda Ann Elias and Dolly Sue Elias.
Graveside services were Jan. 3 at Lynnwood Cemetery.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include daughter Sondra Lee and husband Richard Edward of California; caregiver Dan Tyler of Nashville; three step-grandchildren, all of California; seven step-great-grandchildren, all of California; brother Akemore Elias and wife Pat of Florida; sister Dorothy Krcmar and husband Anton of Florida; and nephews, Anthony Krcmar, Christopher Krcmar and Benjamin Krcmar, all of Florida.
