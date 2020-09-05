Mrs. Frances (Pam) Parrish Pigg, 93, of Pulaski died Sept. 3, 2020.
Mrs. Pigg was born Oct. 1, 1926. She was a beautiful lady who loved her family and friends so much and someone who never met a stranger. She is preceded in death by parents, C. E. and Ola Parrish Pinkston; husband Jimmy Pigg; son Bill Pigg and sister Dot Hursh.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 6, at Maplewood Cemetery.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to East Hill Church of Christ, 509 E. Madison St., Pulaski, TN 38478; or Tennessee Children’s Home, 804 Branham Hughes Circle, Spring Hill, TN 37174.
Survivors include daughters, Patti Pigg Abernathy and husband Dr. Fred, Dottie Pigg Liles and husband Rob, all of Pulaski; grandchildren, Mary Catherine Gideon and husband Blake of Oxford, Miss., Sam Abernathy and wife Caroline of Franklin, Margaret Bridges and husband Drew of Knoxville; sister Nancy McDonough and husband Dr. James of Lewisburg; brother-in-law John Hursh of Lewisburg; and several nieces and nephews.
