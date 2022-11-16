Mrs. Frances Pauline Cross, 95, of Pulaski died Nov. 10, 2022, at NHC, Brink in Lawrenceburg.
Mrs. Cross was born Feb. 9, 1927, in Pulaski. She was retired from Maremont Gabriel, and loved to watch UT Basketball and the Atlanta Braves. She is preceded in death by parents, Solon W. and Ada Myrtle Bedford Daughtry; husband Nathan Cross; daughter Wanda Cross Gist; son Gary Cross; grandson Jeff Gist; sisters, Betty and Thelma; and brother Jerry.
Funeral services were Nov. 14 at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Burial was in Maplewood Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice.
Survivors include son Ronnie Cross of Leoma; son-in-law Lee Gist of Lawrenceburg; and numerous nieces and nephews.
To plant a tree in memory of Frances Cross as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.