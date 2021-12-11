Mrs. Frances Routon, 83, died Dec. 3, 2021, in Vero Beach, Fla.
Mrs. Routon was born Aug. 25, 1938. Formerly of Pulaski, she was a 1956 graduate of Bodenham High School. She relocated to Naples, Fla., in 1966. In 1968, she moved to Okeechobee ,Fla., where she completed her Cosmetology Certification. She retired to Vero Beach in 2003. She enjoyed basketball, track, softball, working in her yard, fishing, boating and the beach, which was her happy place. As a spiritual person who loved life, family and God, she truly loved being outside and spending time with her family. She is preceded in death by husband William E. Routon; parents, Addison Clay and Opal Shelton Bishop; and brothers, Fred Bishop, Ted Bishop, Jerry Bishop and Bobby Bishop.
Funeral services were Dec. 11 at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Burial was in Elkton Cemetery.
Survivors include sister Carol Watson of Gallatin; daughters, Pamela Larose and husband Paul, Crystal Bragg and husband Floyd Jr.; granddaughters, Shanda Ashliman and husband Matt, Emma Lee Worth and husband Kyle, Brooklynne Bragg; grandsons, Joseph Larose, Jase Martin; and great-grandsons, Easton Aschliman and Cody Aschliman.
