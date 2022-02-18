Mr. Francis (Frank) Michael Mueller Jr., 72, died Feb. 16, 2022, at Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia.
Mr. Mueller was born Feb. 28, 1949, and was a loving and dedicated husband and father. He moved from Chicago in 1989 and started at Ganton Technologies, where he served as the lead general maintenance foreman. He was hard working and he loved his farm in the country. He was good to everyone he encountered. He is preceded in death by parents, Frank and Lorna Mueller; and son Michael Mueller.
Celebration of life services will be from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22, at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Funeral services will begin at 6 p.m.
Survivors include wife Kathy Mueller of Pulaski; daughter Christina Mueller of Pulaski; daughter-in-law Lisa Mueller of Pulaski; grandchildren, Michael Tyler Mueller, Kaitlyn Mueller, Kelsey Mueller, Kara Mueller, Kyle Mueller; six great-grandchildren; sister, Debbie Serbin and husband Ken of Chicago; brothers, Greg Mueller and wife Debbie, Chris Mueller, all of Chicago, Steve Mueller of Marian, Ill.; aunt Anna May of Arlington Heights, Ill.; and several nieces and nephews.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.