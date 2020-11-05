Mr. Frank Allen Gooch, 80, of Pulaski died Nov. 1, 2020, at NHC Scott Healthcare in Lawrenceburg.
Mr. Gooch was born Aug. 27, 1940, in Prospect. He loved his family and was retired from the Pulaski Water Department. He enjoyed the outdoors, watching Tennessee Football and John Deere Tractors. He is preceded in death by wife Glenda Gooch; parents, Bayumn Harry and Rosie Crabtree Gooch; sister Ruby Hasting; brother Thomas Gooch; and daughter Melissa Crouch.
Graveside services were Nov. 5 in Kedron Cemetery.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to the Kedron Cemetery Fund, c/o Sandra Turner, 369 H Smith Road, Prospect, TN 38477.
Survivors include daughter Michelle James and husband Harry of Frankfort, Ky.; granddaughters, Leslie Crouch of Oundle, England, Ryleigh Worsham and husband Greg of Prospect; great-grandchildren, Brigham Worsham, Ryanne Worsham; and several cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
