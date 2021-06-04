Mr. Frank Charles Garrett, 73, of Pulaski died June 2, 2021.
Mr. Garrett was born April 10, 1948, and was a veteran of the United States Army. He is preceded in death by parents, Charles Durwood and Mildred Helen McNeese Garrett; and brother Gary Lynn Garrett.
Visitation will be held from 1-5 p.m. Sunday, June 6, at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be at 1 p.m. Monday, June 7. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516; or the Giles County Honor Guard, P.O. Box 321, Pulaski, TN, 38478.
Survivors include daughters, Amanda Kehayes and husband Peter of Lebanon, Angela Williams of Lawrenceburg; sons, Charles Matthew Garrett of Birmingham, Patrick Garrett of Pulaski; brothers, Jimmy Garrett and wife Deanna of Pulaski, Eldon Garrett and wife Janice of Goodspring; several grandchildren; extended family, Ricky and Kathy Clark and their daughter Jessica Reavis and husband Stephen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.