Mr. Frank E. Brooks Jr. died June 22, 2021, in Nashville.
Mr. Brooks is preceded in death by parents, Mary and the Rev. Frank Brooks Sr.
Visitation will be Thursday, July 8, from noon-5 p.m. at Jordan Funeral Home. Social distancing and wearing of masks is strongly encouraged. Temperature screening will be conducted.
Graveside services will be at noon Friday, July 9, at Maplewood Cemetery.
