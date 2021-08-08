Mr. Frank Johnson, 86, of Prospect died Aug. 6, 2021, at his home.
Mr. Johnson was born July 12, 1935, in Prospect. He was retired from the Giles County Board of Education and was an avid hunter back in the day. He is preceded in death by wife Loretta Clever Johnson; parents, Jody and Annie Mae Stanford Johnson; brothers, Robert Johnson, Carl Johnson, Bill Johnson, Jack Johnson, Paul Johnson; and sisters, Ruth Appleton, Dorothy Johnson, Catherine Dailey and Unice Gregory.
Private memorial services will be held at a later date.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to Prospect Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 21, Prospect, TN 38477. Survivors include daughter Cindy Harris and husband Chan of Pulaski; son John Johnson of Prospect; three grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; sisters, Elizabeth Johnson of Pulaski, Georgia Johnson of Houston, Texas; brother J.W. Johnson of Prospect; and numerous nieces and nephews.
