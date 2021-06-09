Mr. Freamon Holt, 78, of Pulaski died June 3, 2021, at his residence.
Mr. Holt was born May 30, 1943, in Pulaski. He accepted Christ Aug. 10, 2014, under the leadership of pastor Thessley Baxter. He loved to go to church and that was his passion. He was united in holy matrimony Oct. 22, 1991, to Ruby Mae Holt and was a dedicated husband and a great provider. He was employed at American Magotteaux for 40 years until his health failed and he retired. He enjoyed traveling, sports, fishing and going to football games and basketball games on Friday nights. He was a man with very few words, but when he did speak his statement was understood and you knew what he meant. He loved spending time with his family and was a very dedicated husband, father, grandfather, and stepfather and to all he came in contact with. He is preceded in death by parents, George Allen Holt and Sue Mae Currin Holt; brother William Holt Sr.; and sisters, Sadie Mar Martin and Charlene Holt Perry.
Visitation will be Thursday, June 10, from 4-7 p.m. at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Funeral services will be Friday, June 11, at noon. Mask are required. Burial will be in Maplewood Cemetery.
Survivors include loving and devoted wife Ruby Mae Holt of Pulaski; daughters, Jeanette Soloman and husband Johnny, Sandra Holt, all of Pulaski, Teresa Holt Baloxi of Nashville, Rhonda Holt of Memphis; sons, Joe Holt of Miami, Michael Holt and wife Linda, Freamon Holt Jr., all of Pulaski; stepchildren, Barbara Coleman and husband Tyrone, Sheena Koon, Keith Boykin, all of Pulaski, Michael Hayes of Nashville; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; sisters, Joann Bostic, Martha Curtis and husband Robert, all of Nashville; brothers, Frank Holt Sr. of Pulaski, Nathaniel Holt of Nashville; close friends, Charles (Wolf) Young, Eddie Owens, Ken Dangerfield, Tin Currin, Michael Currin, Apostle Stanley Garrett, Deacon Jake Reynold, Makvel Nelson; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
