Mr. Fred Devon Howell, 80, of Leoma died Sept. 30, 2022, at STRHS Pulaski.
Mr. Howell was born May 29, 1942, in the Shores Community. He retired from Murray Ohio and was a member of Fall River United Methodist Church. He loved his family more than anything and his favorite hobby was spending time with them as well as sitting and watching the deer and squirrels. He is preceded in death by parents, Fred Gaston and Gracie Jane Canady Howell; three sisters; six brothers; and son-in-law Nick King.
Funeral services were Oct. 2 at Carr& Erwin Funeral Home. Burial was in Fall River Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the Fall River Cemetery fund.
Survivors include wife Jane Howell of Leoma; son Freddy Howell and wife Cheryl of Lawrenceburg; daughters, Karen Howell and Jimmy, Amanda King, all of Pulaski; sister Helen Lamar of Pulaski; grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Justin, Lauren, Montana; and “grandson” Brennan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.