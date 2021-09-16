Deacon Fred Newton Coffey Jr., 82, died Sept. 5, 2021.
Deacon Coffey was born Dec. 5, 1938, in Giles County, the second born of 10 children. He left Pulaski shortly after graduating from Bridgeforth High in 1958. His journey took him to Chicago where he found his passion in a job he held for more than 47 years, working in the steel mill as a welder mechanic, revered for his ability to fix and repair equipment with speed and accuracy. He served as a union representative for USW, for a short period he worked as a foreman. He loved working with his hands, he believed in helping his neighbors, friends and, of course, family. He was funny, loving and kind, that guy that everybody remembered and liked. He began his Christian journey as a deacon with Pilgrim Valley Baptist Church in Illinois, serving until he moved to Pulaski in 2014, where he joined his parents’ church, Old Zion UPB, and served as deacon until his health would no longer allow. He is preceded in death by parents, Fred Newton and Dora Virginia Coffey; and siblings, James Thomas Coffey and Solon Coffey.
Funeral services were Sept. 11 at the Greater Richland Creek Missionary Baptist Association. Burial was in Maplewood Cemetery.
Jordan Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include wife of 30-plus years Valerie C. Coffey of Pulaski; daughter Cassandra
Coffey of Calumet City, Ill.; granddaughters, Kara Coffey, Kaliala Coffey, both of Illinois; sister Ada Nelson and husband John of Goodspring; brothers, Donald Easley Coffey and wife Valerie of Miami, Fla., Michael Coffey and wife Pamela of San Diego, Calif., Robert Eugene Coffey and wife Evelyn, Terry Coffey and wife Danielle, Alfred T. Coffey, Kenneth Dale Coffey and wife Shelia, Dennis Nelson and wife Vivian, all of Pulaski; mother-in-law Lou Edna Rush of Illinois; sisters-in-law, Ruth Ann Coffey of Pulaski, Barbara Coffey of Indianapolis, Veronica Campbell of Dalton, Ill., Delores Campbell of Lafayette, Ind., Sheryl Jones and husband Duane of Calumet City, Ill.; brothers-in-law, Lawrence Campbell and wife Linda of Chicago, Larry Campbell and wife Akilah of Springfield, Mo.; aunt Lavada DeSalles of California; best friends, Larry Brewer and wife Pat, Tommy Johnston; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins; and countless friends and coworkers.
