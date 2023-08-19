Mrs. Freda Wells Kirk, 82, of Pulaski died Aug. 18, 2023, at her home.
Mrs. Kirk was born Jan. 10, 1941, in Campbellsville. She was a retired teacher’s aide and member of Ephesus Church of Christ. She is preceded in death by parents, Thomas Kenneth and Brownie Lee Colvett Wells; husband of 53 years David F. Kirk; and sister Anne Wells Hughes.
Visitation will be Sunday, Aug. 20, from 3-6 p.m. at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. Monday, Aug. 21. Burial will follow in Maplewood Cemetery.
Survivors include children, Kay Glover and husband Rick of Huntsville, Ala., Kathy Watrous and husband Woody, Kevin Kirk and wife Connie, all of Pulaski, Karol Harden of Columbia; brother Kenny Wells of Spring Hill; sisters, Elaine Shrader and husband Jim of Franklin, Betsa Bolden and husband David of Lynnville; brother-in-law Bill Kirk; 14 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren.
