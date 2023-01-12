Mrs. Fredda Sue Rolin, 74, of Lewisburg died Jan. 10, 2023, at Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia.
Mrs. Rolin was born May 17, 1948, and was a loving wife, mother, sister and aunt. She worked with the Humpreys County School System for 18 years, before retiring. She enjoyed traveling, watching the Hallmark channel, and loved animals. She was a very motherly person to a lot of people. She was a faithful member of Westvue Church of Christ and was previously a longtime member of Wildwood Valley Church of Christ. She is preceded in death by parents, Roy and Myrene Fielder.
Visitation will be Friday, Jan. 13, from noon-2:30 p.m. at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Funeral services will begin at 2:30 p.m. Burial will be in Giles Memory Gardens.
Memorial donations may be made to the Westvue Church of Christ Youth Fund.
Survivors include husband Rick Rolin of Lewisburg; son Caleb Rolin of Knoxville; sisters, Francis Polly and husband Paul of Pulaski, Mary Alice Fielder of Lewisburg; and nephews and niece, Tim Polly, Greg Fielder and Jennifer Thorn and husband Corey.
