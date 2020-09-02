Mr. Freddie Max Coggins, 70, of Cornersville died Aug. 27, 2020, at his home.
Mr. Coggins was born April 14, 1950, in Tallahassee, Fla. He served in U.S. Army during Vietnam and was a member of Bradshaw Baptist Church. He is preceded in death by father Max Coggins and brother Steve Coggins.
Memorial services will be announced at a later date.
Carr & Erwin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include mother Jouenia Coggins of Melbourne, Fla.; wife Liz Coggins of Cornersville; son Kasey Coggins and wife Erica Lynne of Lake Placid, Fla.; daughter Stacey Jellison and husband Neal of Lake Placid, Fla.; brother Ronnie Coggins of Melbourne, Fla.; and grandchildren, Kassidy Coggins, Hannah Coggins, Roan Coggins and Brooke Jellison.
