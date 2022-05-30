Mrs. Gale Hickman, 80, of Lynnville died May 29, 2022, at NHC, Pulaski.
Mrs. Hickman was born July 24, 1941, in Columbia. She was a member of Lynnville Methodist Church and the Mynders Club, loved crafts, was a collector of odds and ends and loved her grandkids and great-grandkids dearly. She is preceded in death by parents, Clovis Perry and Reda Mildred Hickman Gibson; husband Charles V. Hickman; and brothers, Wayne Gibson and wife Marjorie and Donald Gibson and wife Donna Sue.
Visitation will be Thursday, June 2, from 1-3 p.m. at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Funeral services will begin at 3 p.m. Burial will follow in Lynnwood Cemetery.
Survivors include son Steven Hickman and wife Amy of Lynnville; grandson Adam Hickman; great-grandchildren, Jaycee Hickman, Briar Hickman; and several nieces and nephews.
