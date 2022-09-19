Mr. Garfield V. Carvell, 94, died Sept. 16, 2022.
Mr. Carvell was born June 16, 1928, and was a master of many different occupations during his lifetime. He became a butcher as a teenager and butchered at both Jitney Jungle and Carvell Market in Pulaski. He joined the Air Force where he butchered for the officers’ mess and was also an Air Force football star. After the Air Force, he embarked on a new endeavor and became an expert in the field of Butane and Propane gas. He started the Middle Tennessee Butane and Propane Gas Company of Pulaski, later selling that company to the Pargas Company. He was the president of the Tennessee Gas Association and an expert witness for trial lawyers about the properties and correct piping of gas and gas heaters. He and brother Tillman E. Carvell had several business enterprises including Sands Motel, a local bowling alley and numerous real estate holdings. He was an avid amateur pilot and enjoyed having friends and family join him in the plane. In 1975, he started Carvell Realty Company and became one of Tennessee’s star real estate salesmen. He was Realtor of the Year from Southern Middle Tennessee Board of Realtors. After 47 years in real estate, he was closing Carvell Realty when he recently had a home accident. He is preceded in death by parents, Tonnie L. Carvell and Clara Bell Walls Carvell; wife Roxie J. Gilley Carvell and infant son Michael Cole Carvell.
Funeral services were Sept. 18, at Carr and Erwin Funeral Home. Burial was in Maplewood Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children, Attn. Processing Ctr., P.O. Box 947764, Atlanta, GA 30394.
Survivors include daughters, Wanda Carvell Maib and husband Gene, Lesa Carvell Odom and husband Mike; sons, A Kent Carvell and wife Jane Gay, Tracy L. Carvell and wife Barbara, Lance C. Carvell; 11 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
