Mr. Gary Lee Holden, 60, of Pulaski died Feb. 23, 2023, at his residence.
Mr. Holden was born Feb. 14, 1963, in Ludington, Mich. He was a self-employed carpenter who enjoyed working with wood. He was an outdoorsman who liked gardening, camping and going to the river. He was known for his kindness and generosity to others, always willing to sacrifice his own needs for the benefit of others. Most of all he loved to spend time with his family and had a heart of gold. He is preceded in death by parents, Harold Holden and Shirley Coones Holden; and brother David Holden.
Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to the family by contacting Zach Holden at facebook.com/zach.holden.94.
Survivors include son Zacheriah Lee Holden of Pulaski; sisters, Carol Clancy, Nancy Davis and husband Chuck, Sandra Larr, all of Fountain, Mich., Cathy Bakham of Manistee, Mich.; brother Harold T. Holden Jr. of Fayetteville; grandchildren, Hunter Holden, Austin Holden, Brianna Holden; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
