Mr. Gary Lee (Wally) Wright, 59, of Lewisburg died Jan. 7, 2023, at Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia.
Mr. Wright was born May 13, 1963, in Pulaski, and grew up in Michigan, along with beloved sister Teresa, before eventually returning home to the Tennessee hills with his family. Strong will, hard work and determination were instilled at a young age. His exceptional intelligence made him stand out, and his kind heart was felt by all who knew him. He knew no strangers and everyone was a friend. Telling people he loved them was an important aspect of who he was. He was a very generous man with anything he had. He would give his shirt if someone needed it. He is preceded in death by parents, Jesse and Ruth Travis Wright; and son Gary Lee Wright Jr.
Celebration of life services will be held at a later date.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements
Memorial donations may be made to the family.
Survivors include partner Janet Bryant of Fayetteville; daughters, Stephanie Wright of Michigan, Amanda Joy Wright and partner Chaz Hobgood of Pulaski; stepchildren, Kimberly Wolfe, Lukus Wolfe, both of Fayetteville; sister Teresa Wright Sumners; niece Dana Bird Gray; grandchildren, Brianna, Meranda, Ridek, Rezari, Haven; cousins, Jimmy Lynn Agent, Glenn Birdsong, Janice Gibson; and many other cousins, second cousins, aunts, uncles and great-nephews.
