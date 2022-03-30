Mr. Gary Paul Helton, 65, of Pulaski died March 28, 2022, at his home.
Mr. Helton was born Feb. 2, 1957, in Lawrence County. He retired from Timken, belonged to the PACE Car Club, loved watching his granddaughters play softball and loved antique cars and basketball. He is preceded in death by parents, Winfred Brinkley and Doris Estell Hindman Helton; and sister Gail Garrett.
Graveside services will be at 3 p.m. Thursday, March 31, at Giles Memory Gardens.
Carr & Erwin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to Hospice Compassus, 726 N. Locust Avenue, Lawrenceburg, TN, 38464.
Survivors include son Chris Helton and wife Keri of Pulaski; sisters, Deborah Calahan and husband Frank, Sandra Johnson, all of Pulaski, Gloria Lovell and husband Tim of Lynnville; grandchildren, Chloe Ray Helton, Drew Wells; and several nieces and nephews.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.