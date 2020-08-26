Mr. Gary Wayne Stutts Sr., 73, died Aug. 19, 2020.
Mr. Stutts was born Dec. 13, 1946, and grew up in Williamson County. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was a retired southern baptist preacher and a transmission specialist mechanic. Affectionately known as “Poppy” to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, he was a friend, mentor and confidant to many. He was loved and will truly be missed. He is preceded in death by parents, Odes Franklin Stutts and Rubye Elizabeth Talley Stutts.
Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home with his nephew Jason Grenko officiating.
Survivors include sons, Gary Wayne Stutts Jr., Barry Stutts and wife Brooke; daughter Tammy Stutts; step-daughter Mindy Burdette; step-son Stacy Burdette; wife Trena Stutts; brothers, Terry Stutts, Bill Stutts, Sonny Stutts, Keith Stutts, and their wives; step-sister Scottie Deason; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
