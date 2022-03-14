Mr. Gary Wayne Wallace, 55, of Pulaski died March 3, 2022, at North Alabama Medical Center in Florence.
Mr. Wallace was born Aug. 23, 1966, in Pulaski. He is preceded in death by parents, William Jackson and Barbara June McGee Wallace; and brothers, Ronnie Wallace and Donnie Wallace.
No services are scheduled at this time.
Carr & Erwin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include brothers, Mike Wallace, Keith Wallace and wife Rhonda, Johnny Wallace, all of Pulask; sister Cindy Tiller of Pulaski; special friends, Kenneth Helton, Terry Rogers; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
