Mr. Gean Harney, 90, of Pulaski died July 6, 2022, at NHC, Pulaski
Mr. Harney was born Sept. 10, 1931, in Giles County. He lived an active “almost” 91 years of life in Pulaski, where he enjoyed being outside maintaining his lawn, walking along his property and maintaining his home. He was a quiet man who was proud of his family. He always shared a big smile when talking about or talking with his wife and sons. He enjoyed visiting his extended family who reside in Nashville. He also enjoyed relaxing drives along the Giles County countryside and surrounding towns. He is preceded in death by mother Gertrude Harney; son Barry Harney; godparents, Sam and Addie Harney; brother Morris King; and first wife Dorothy Tarpley.
Funeral services were July 11 at Jordan Funeral Home. Burial was in Maplewood Cemetery.
Survivors include wife Emma Harney of Pulaski; son Kevin Harney and wife Renee of Murfreesboro; sister Mae Cassells and husband James of Florissant, Mo.; grandchildren, Caleb Harney, Josh Harney, Lauren Harney, Jordan Harney, all of Murfreesboro, Malachi Harney, Malcolm Harney, both of Nashville; nieces, Carla Spence and husband Nigel, Kristi King; and many in-laws and cousins.
