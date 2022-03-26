Mr. Gene Austin Gilbert, 63, died March 19, 2022, at his home.
Mr. Gilbert was born March 29, 1958. He confessed hope in Christ at an early age at Pleasant Hill C.P.C. He was educated in the Giles County School System and was a dedicated employee of Torrington Fafnir/Timken for 30 years. He was a hardworking man who proudly provided for his family. He shared a special bond with uncle Frank James. His children and grandchildren were the apple of his eye. He was a man of few words and enjoyed the simple things in life. Most afternoons were spent watching “Andy Griffith” and “Gunsmoke,” taking a cruise across town in his pickup truck or enjoying the breeze on his front porch swing. He is preceded in death by parents, Lifford Henry (L.H.) Gilbert and Annie Bell Smith Gilbert; sisters, Barbara Gentry and Carrie Johnson; and brother Joe Frank Gilbert.
Funeral services were March 26 at Temple of Praise Church. Burial was in Maplewood Cemetery.
Jordan Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Survivors include children, DeAndra Harney Brown and husband James of Indianapolis, Travonya Jenkins and husband Tory, Dontarius Gilbert, all of Pulaski; grandchildren, Sheresa Harney, Shaylyn Harney, Jalen Brown, Zion Jenkins, Asher Gilbert; brother Henry Gilbert; sisters, Sherry Gentry and husband Robert, Tammy King and husband Patrick, all of Pulaski; aunts, Jessie Mae Martin, Faye Smalls and husband Marvin, Ruby Nell Randolph, all of Pulaski, Beatrice Coleman of Murfreesboro; uncle Frank James Randolph of Pulaski; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
