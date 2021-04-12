Mrs. Geneva Grace Felker, 91, died April 9, 2021, in Pulaski.
Mrs. Felker was born March 31, 1930, in Savannah, Tenn., and was retired from Morris Harwell & Son. She is preceded in death by husband Carl G. Felker and sisters, Dorothy Cooper, Elizabeth Smith and Letitia Bain.
Graveside services were April 11 at Choates Creek Cemetery.
Carr & Erwin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include son Paul G. Felker and wife Angie of Goodspring; daughter Gwen Daniel and husband Bennie of Tampa, Fla.; brothers, Bobby Kerr of North Little Rock, Ark., Billy Kerr of Savannah; sister Sue Hopper of Lakeland, Fla.; grandchildren, Ealie Holley, Haley Butler, Lindy Warren, Carla Dominguez, Dorothy DeBerry; and 10 great-grandchildren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.