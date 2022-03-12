Mrs. Geneva June Schlesener Shoup Wallace, 87, died March 3, 2022, in Ardmore, Tenn.
Mrs. Wallace was born Nov. 14, 1934, in Bushong, Kan., and was a loving mother, grandmother and sister. She enjoyed playing pitch, which is a No. 1 card game in Kansas. She also enjoyed doing genealogy and running flea market booths. She is preceded in death by husband Clyde W. Wallace; son Kent Shoup; sister Joyce Roever; and brother Keith Schlesener.
Memorial services will be scheduled at a later date.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include sons, Jack Shoup and wife Patty of Frankfort, Ky., Keith Shoup and wife Leesa of Elkton; daughter Kimberly Schenk and husband Jeffrey of Elkton; brother Eldon Schlesener of Eskridge, Kan.; sister Helen Ellington of Wilsey, Kan.; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and numerous beloved nieces and nephews.
