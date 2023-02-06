Mrs. Geneva Ray Garner, 66, died Jan. 28, 2023, at Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia.
Mrs. Garner was born July 3, 1956, in Lawrenceburg, and was a member of Shores Baptist Church. She is preceded in death by parents, Jessie Mitchell and Reba Estelle Clay Ray; and husband James Garner.
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, at Giles Memory Gardens with inurnment to follow.
Carr & Erwin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to the family.
Survivors include daughters, Kristie Garner, Shannon Garner, both of Prospect; brothers, Stevie Ray, Donald Gene Ray, both of Lawrenceburg, Danny Ray of Waynesboro; and sisters, Ellen Gower of Fairview and Edith Flippo of Loretto.
