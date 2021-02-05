Mr. George Allen Fralix, 66, of Lynnville died Jan. 21, 2021.
Mr. Fralix was born Oct. 8, 1954. He is preceded in death by parents, Ozro Yokley and Helen Marie Rose Fralix; and brother Henry Fralix.
Funeral services were Jan. 23 at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Burial was in Lynnwood Cemetery.
Survivors include wife Vicki of Lynnville; sons, George Allen Fralix Jr. and wife Kysa of Kingsport, Christopher Ryan Fralix of Pulaski, Jason Thomas Fralix and wife Laura of Arizona; daughters, Anna Gail McCormack and husband Michael of Arab, Ala.; brothers, Harold Fralix, J. L. Fralix, both of Pulaski, Kenny Fralix, David Fralix, both of Elkton; sisters, Norma Jean Gardner of Pulaski, Joy Graves of Smyrna; six grandchildren; special people, Suncha Staggs, Daphanie Schreur; and pet dog Rocky.
