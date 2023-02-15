Mr. George Dale McGavock, 83, of Pulaski died Feb. 13, 2023, at his residence.
Mr. McGavock was born Feb. 22, 1939, in Giles County. He served two years in the United States Army and worked many years as a supervisor for Federal Copper. He enjoyed gardening, fishing and wood working. He is preceded in death by parents, Walter McGavock and Vallie Alline Holley McGavock; daughter Kelly McGavock; and brothers, Don McGavock and Glynn McGavock.
In accordance with his wishes, he will be cremated with no public service. Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include children, Susan Hickman and husband Dennis of Lynnville, David McGavock of Lewisburg; twin sister Martha Gale Russell of Pulaski; grandchildren, Mary Taylor Hewitt, Tyler Hickman; great-grandchildren, Clabie Hewitt, Cohen Hickman; and numerous nieces and nephews.
