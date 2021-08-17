Mr. George Harold Worsham, 89, of Pulaski died Aug. 15, 2021.
Mr. Worsham was born Nov. 6, 1931, in Tightbark Hollow. He graduated from Beech Hill High School in 1949. He was a member of Friendship United Methodist Church and a veteran of the United States Army, serving in the Korean War. He was a farmer all his life and also worked as a local Railway Express agent and retired from Heil Quacker ICP Heating and Cooling. He is preceded in death by parents, George Allison and Hila Christine Minatra Worsham; wife Bettye Jean Grubbs Worsham; sister Dorothy Jean Worsham Smith; and brother Robert Glen Worsham.
Visitation will be Tuesday, Aug. 17, from 5-7 p.m. at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18, at Maplewood Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the New Zion Cemetery Fund, 803 Long Hollow Road, Pulaski, TN 38478.
Survivors include son Harold Ray Worsham of Pulaski; and sisters, Jane Worsham Dawson, Wanda Martin and Emily Ann Worsham Hollis and husband Bobby Allen Jr.
